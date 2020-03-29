Lockdown relaxation reduced by two hours in urban areas of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the increasing number of positive cases of Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced a slew of measures including reduction of lockdown relaxation hours, to effectively contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, during a review meeting with all higher officials on the effectiveness of the lockdown being implemented currently, directed the officials concerned to reduce the lockdown relaxation hours in urban areas. However, there will not be any reduction in relaxation hours in rural areas.

At present, lockdown relaxation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in all places, but hereafter, in urban areas, it will be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. only. People now have to purchase essential commodities only during those hours and the rest of the time lockdown rules will be implemented strictly.

After careful consideration of all aspects like the number of rythu bazaars, grocery stores, availability of essential commodities and to what extent the reduction in relaxation hours would help in controlling the crowds and bazaars and grocery stores, the Chief Minister took the decisions. When the proposal was mooted on Saturday, the CM has asked the officials to first ensure the availability of essential commodities, so people would not be subjected to any inconvenience, before coming with the proposal.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials explained the situation in the state and what measures were being implemented to contain the spread of the virus. Emphasizing the need to effectively stop the virus from spreading in the state, Chief Minister directed the officials to come out with an action plan considering the worldwide experiences in combating coronavirus.

At the field-level, the Chief Minister wanted village/ward volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers to keep a close watch on each and every family under their jurisdiction and record the movements. Officials informed Jagan that hotspots in cities and towns have been identified and measures are being taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

The CM emphasized that all the essential commodities have to sold at the suggested prices by the Government and wanted the officials to give wide publicity to the price list of essential commodities. “Stringent action will be taken against anyone found to be selling the essential commodities than the suggested price. The price list has to be displayed at every shop selling essential commodities. The Call Centre number for lodging complaints in case commodities are sold at high prices, should also be displayed on the same price list board,

Officials were directed to put those selling the essential commodities at increased prices, in jail. The entire country is locked down and taking advantage of the situation is unacceptable, he said. While emphasizing on the social distance protocol, the Chief Minister asked the officials to allow multiple lines of customers at the fair price shops instead of a single line, that is being followed at present. He also asked the officials to encourage mobile rhythm bazaars to prevent crowds at rythu bazaars and grocery shops.

When the officials proposed using APSRTC buses for transport and distribution of essential commodities, the CM asked the officials to consider the pros and cons. Officials were directed to provide what is need for the old age homes across the state.

Minister for Health Alla Nani said migrant labourers and workers who are stranded at various places across the state and border will be provided with accommodation and food. Minister said that the government will also provide soap, brush, and various other essentials to the migrant workers.