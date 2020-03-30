STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
270 beds for COVID-19 treatment in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari district authorities have made elaborate arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Around 270 beds have been arranged in five hospitals in the district.

Most of the beds - 220 – have been arranged in Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH).

The rest of the beds have been set up in  Rajamahendravaram district hospital – 10 beds, ESI Hospital Rajamahendravaram – 10 beds, GSL Medical College and General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram – 10 beds plus five beds in isolation rooms, KIMS Amalapuram – 10 beds plus five in isolation rooms.

Around 93 suspected COVID-19 cases have been tested in the district, and of these one has been tested positive.

Around 3,453 foreign returnees and inter-state suspected persons have been kept in home isolation in the district.

Of these, 600 persons have crossed 14 days home observation and 816 foreign returnees have spent 28 days in home observation.

District medical and health department has sent a requisition list to the government for required equipment.

The officials mentioned that there was a need of 50 ventilators for emergency purpose. Around 5,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) are needed in the hospitals, but only 200 sets have been provided.

Around 5,000 N-95 masks are needed in KGGH, but 425 have been made available.Around 5,000 bottles of hand sanitisers are required, but only 241 bottles have been made available in the KGGH. The health department requested for 10 lakh face masks, but only two lakh were available in the district.

The district administration has arranged five quarantine homes in the district for interstate and foreign returnees. Thousands of people have been shifted to these quarantine homes.

On the basis of information or call received from unknown callers, police task force have been taking necessary steps to shift suspected person to quarantine homes.

