Andha Pradesh lockdown: Trade licences of two grocery stores cancelled

The RDO also directed tahsildars and ration dealers to arrange tents, chairs, drinking water supply and hand sanitisers for customers.

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Krishna district authorities have cancelled trade licences of two grocery stores in Machilipatnam for not providing bill for essential commodities purchased by customers.

Machilipatnam revenue divisional officer (RDO) NSK Kajavali conducted an inspection in the town and warned that stern action would be taken against traders stocking essential commodities during the lockdown period.

During the inspection at Nizampet, officials distributed five kg of rice, one kg dal and half kg sugar to the beneficiaries and asked them to make use of facilities being provided by the government during the lockdown period.

