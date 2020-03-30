Andhra Pradesh lockdown: Ration for stranded migrant workers 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of migrant workers, who were stranded in Pedakurapadu Assembly segment in Guntur district, requested the government to provide ration for them.

Over 10,000 migrant workers came to Pedakurapadu four months ago but now they wanted to reach their native place as early as possible.

More than 2,000 workers reached their native Kurnool and some of them returned to Guntur district due to lockdown. The revenue department denied them permission to move and promised to supply ration to them.

Speaking to TNIE, Hussaini, a migrant labourer, said over 300 workers went to Prakasam district by hiring three lorries, but police stopped them at a check-post on the night of March 28.

When they reached the check-post, there were only two more lorries in the queue, but suddenly the number of vehicles entering Kurnool district increased to about a dozen and more, hence, the police denied permission for entry into Kurnool district. So, they reached Pedapalem in the early hours of March 29.

Over 100 migrant workers were at Tyallur in Pedakurapadu mandal in Guntur district and they were requesting the government to shift them to their native place.

But, over 300 migrant workers, who tried to go to Arlabanda village in Kosigi mandal of Kurnool district returned to Pedapalem in Achempeta mandal as the police prevented their entry into Kurnool at Ummadipuram check-post.

Guntur RDO J Bhaskar Reddy promised to supply ration to all the migrant workers and provide shelter if possible.

He said it was difficult to provide shelter in the small villages, so the revenue officers will inspect the area and make arrangements accordingly.