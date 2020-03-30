Andhra Pradesh lockdown: Reverse migration of workers continues unabated

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reverse migration of workers has been continuing and most of them are walking back to their native villages with the imposition of lockdown.

Six members belonging to two families from Gajapathinagaram, who went to Vijayawada for construction work, chose to come back as there was no work for them for the last 15 days.

The two families, including Vasu, Koteswara Rao, Prakash, Pydithalli and Lakhmi, migrated to Vijayawada two months ago to do masonry work.

However, construction activity had come to a standstill in Vijayawada due to coronavirus pandemic.

Koteswara Rao said as they could not trace the contractor who hired them, they were left with no option except returning to their native village Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district.

As they do not have money, they covered most of the distance by foot and some parts by transport vehicles, he said.

As part of their journey back home, he said they started in Vijayawada on Saturday morning. After walking 8 km, they boarded a transport vehicle and got down at Rajahmundry around midnight.

They continued their journey to reach Jaggampeta on Sunday morning, where they had breakfast. They reached Visakhapatnam around 4 pm and were proceeding to Gajapathinagaram, he said.

Pydithalli said they were tired as they were walking and travelling since Saturday morning and eager to reach home as early as possible.

She said she was not sure at what time they reach home. Koteswara Rao said they did not face any problem on the way and no policeman stopped them.

A large number of workers from Ganjam district in Odisha, who were working in the HPCL expansion project at Malkapuram, also chose to return to their native village.