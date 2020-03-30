Health survey for all residents of urban areas too, says Botcha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With most covid-19 positive cases emerging from urban areas, the state government has decided to conduct health profile survey of all the people, not just foreign returnees, in municipalities and corporations, said municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satynarayana.

The minister also said steps were being taken to rehabilitate the homeless stranded on the roads to convention halls or other camps.

He further added that municipal teachers would be roped in to help the government with surveillance on a daily basis and that a control room would be setup at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office from Monday to monitor the proceedings in urban areas. The control room will monitor in real time the activities in urban areas including price violations, if any, by commercial establishments.Speaking to the meeting after holding a video conference with municipal commissioners on Sunday, the minister explained that MAUD department was taking all necessary measures to effectively monitor and contain the pandemic.

“We have decided to survey the health profiles of all the people, not just foreign returnees, in the urban areas, as world over it has been observed that more cases of the pandemic are in urban areas. Our teams will go to each household on a daily basis and monitor the status. We will also hold a meeting with teachers’ unions on Monday to seek their help in this initiative,” he said.

To a query on migrant workers, who got stranded on the roads due to the lockdown, being asked to leave by the police, the minister said, “We have decided to rehabilitate them to convention centres and other establishments where relief camps have been setup. The problem is, even if we rehabilitate them, they eat the food and then get back on to the roads,” he observed.

He further noted that efforts were underway to increase the number of mobile vegetable/essential commodity markets in municipalities and corporations. “We are working to scale up the mobile services: two per ward in corporations and one per ward in municipalities.”