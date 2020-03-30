STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health survey for all residents of urban areas too, says Botcha

The minister also said steps were being taken to rehabilitate the homeless stranded on the roads to convention halls or other camps.  

Published: 30th March 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With most covid-19 positive cases emerging from urban areas, the state government has decided to conduct health profile survey of all the people, not just foreign returnees, in municipalities and corporations, said municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satynarayana.

The minister also said steps were being taken to rehabilitate the homeless stranded on the roads to convention halls or other camps.  

He further added that municipal teachers would be roped in to help the government with surveillance on a daily basis and that a control room would be setup at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office from Monday to monitor the proceedings in urban areas. The control room will monitor in real time the activities in urban areas including price violations, if any, by commercial establishments.Speaking to the meeting after holding a video conference with municipal commissioners on Sunday, the minister explained that MAUD department was taking all necessary measures to effectively monitor and contain the pandemic. 

“We have decided to survey the health profiles of all the people, not just foreign returnees, in the urban areas, as world over it has been observed that more cases of the pandemic are in urban areas. Our teams will go to each household on a daily basis and monitor the status. We will also hold a meeting with teachers’ unions on Monday to seek their help in this initiative,” he said.

To a query on migrant workers, who got stranded on the roads due to the lockdown, being asked to leave by the police, the minister said, “We have decided to rehabilitate them to convention centres and other establishments where relief camps have been setup. The problem is, even if we rehabilitate them, they eat the food and then get back on to the roads,” he observed.

He further noted that efforts were underway to increase the number of mobile vegetable/essential commodity markets in municipalities and corporations. “We are working to scale up the mobile services: two per ward in corporations and one per ward in municipalities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Botcha Satynarayana Andhra Pradesh coronavirus coronavirus cases
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp