Lakhs of people get free ration without hassles in Andhra Pradesh amid COVID-19 lockdown

VIJAYAWADA: Since the dawn, people stood in serpentine queues at the fair price shops across the State on Sunday, majority of them observing social distancing, to get the free ration of five kg rice and one kg dal per BPL card.

In the time of the crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to lend a helping hand to the poor, had announced free ration through the Public Distribution System. The same package will be provided to them two more days, on April 15 and 29 respectively.

On the first day of the free ration distribution, out of 1,47,24,017 ration card holders, 17,12,506 availed the benefit. A total of 26,220.098 metric tonnes of rice and 1,712.506 metric tonnes of dal (red gram) were distributed. The distribution will continue till the last beneficiary avails the ration, officials said. At some places, people did not follow social distance and at a few other places, POS machines did not function, either delaying the distribution or halting it for the day.

In Visakhapatnam, people queued up at fair price shops before sunrise and some places, distribution started at 8 pm. Apart from rice and dal, which were supplied free of cost, sugar was sold for `10 per kg and wheat flour at `16 per kg.

So as to reduce rush at the FP shops, tokens will be issued to 50 persons each dayfrom Monday to April 15. Some people were seen keeping their carry bags in the queue as their representative. There were no shelters for those waiting in the queue. With temperature shooting up after 10 am, those in the queue faced problems.

In Prakasam district, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the free rice distribution at the Ongole-Godugupalem FP Shop on Sunday. People availed the facility by strictly following the social distancing by standing in boxes marked in the queue. Around 9.90 lakh families are going to benefit across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Balineni said that the State government under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was moving ahead to take care of the poor in the State. The government has ordered the lockdown to curb the deadly covid-19 spread which in turn makes the poor people lives with no job work and livelihood. In this situation, to protect the poor, the government has taken this decision to free distribution of rice and other commodities to them through the Civil Supplies department’s Fair Price shops.

Earlier, district authorities identified that out of a total of 9.90 lakh white ration cardholders, nearly 1.75 lakh cards are ineligible and they will be deleted from the key registers. But, as lockdown is continuing, government has decided to provide free rice as per the old records and no biometric and e-pose machines will be used and the process will continue with manual mode.

With the NGOs running old-age homes and child care institutions facing problem in getting essential commodities due to the lockdown, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the officials to ensure rice and red gram dal at free of cost to such institutes. Following the directions, it was decided to supply 10 kilo of rice and one kilo of red gram dal per inmate free of cost rice.