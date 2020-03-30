Rs 70,900 crore for Andhra Pradesh needs in three months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government promulgated the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2020 on Sunday night as the budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly could not be held due to the lockdown.

As per the ordinance, the State Government may withdraw from the Consolidated Fund of the State, a sum not exceeding Rs 70,994 crore, to meet expenditure for the first three months of Financial Year 2020-21. Grants made for general administration and elections is 98,21,59,000.

The allocations (revenue) for R&B stands at Rs 1109,29,90,000.

School education was allocated Rs 8102,16,43,000 and higher education was allocated Rs 453,73,95,000. Grants for Medical and Health needs in the State are Rs 3318,12,95,000 while for housing it is 2390,94,88,000. For social welfare, allocations stood at Rs 1354,20,78,000 while it is Rs 616,55,89,000 for tribal welfare. BC Welfare was allocated Rs 4451,07,16,000 and minority welfare Rs 10,00,00,000.

Rs 4,812 crores for agriculture

Allocation for Agriculture is Rs 4812,98,88,000 and Animal Husbandry & Fisheries is Rs 252,25,34,000