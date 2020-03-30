STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop police attacks on farmers, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna writes to CM Jagan 

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao appealed to the people to inform the details of people from Andhra Pradesh stranded in other States.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that some police men were causing inconvenience to the farmers by unnecessarily restricting them from going to fields for harvest. Alleging that some were even manhandling farmers, the BJP chief sought CM’s directions to the police to end the practice.

In the latter sent on Sunday, Kanna said, “The Rabi crop is ready for harvest and requires continuous monitoring. Villagers need to move around for procuring feed for their cattle and other works. In light of the lockdown due to coivid-19, police personnel are causing a lot of inconvenience to the movement of villagers and resorting to manhandling them. I request you to give necessary directions to the police in this regard.”

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao appealed to the people to inform the details of people from Andhra Pradesh stranded in other States.

