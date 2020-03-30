STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three special wards set up in Kurnool GGH to treat COVID-19 suspects

Meanwhile, doctors and paramedical staff working at the GGH have been in a state of fear since the patient tested positive.

Employees of the Corona Outpatient Clinic at the University Hospital stand in protective clothing and breathing masks in front of the entrance, Dresden, Germany

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In response to the news item ‘Horror at Kurnool GGH as Covid case treated in general ward!’ published in these columns dated 29.3.2020, Kurnool GGH superintendent Dr GS Ram Prasad has clarified that they have set up three special wards in view of COVID-19, and the MM-4 ward was one of them.

Dr Ram Prasad, in a clarification issued on Sunday, said that of the three, one ward is for cough, cold and fever (OP-99), second one is a respiratory inpatient ward (MM3 and MM4) for male and female patients (non-Covid), and the third one is an isolation ward for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients.

The respiratory inpatient ward admits and treats patients of various respiratory ailments which are also used (Randomised Controlled Test as per ICMR guidelines) to confirm community spread, in the general population.

“We have kept the patient from Rajasthan in an isolation ward, where he had repeatedly resisted to stay and repeatedly threatened to escape and commit suicide, giving trouble to the administration,’’ Dr Ram Prasad said, and added that the ambulance which brought the patient was also sanitised.

He said they have admitted the patient, who has very mild symptoms, to the respiratory isolation ward (MM3 and MM4)/non-COVID patients (exclusive respiratory ward). Only three other patients were present in that ward, the superintendent said. “It is not a general ward,” he said and added that the patients were kept at adequate distance with each other as per Covid protocol.

“We have sent samples of all 10 patients for tests along with five other patients of this ward, of which one tested positive, he said.

Later on, this (positive) patient was shifted to a Covid isolation ward as a Covid-positive patient and treated accordingly with police custody,” the hospital superintendent said.

Meanwhile, doctors and paramedical staff working at the GGH have been in a state of fear since the patient tested positive. Hospital authorities said they would send the samples of the patients once again for testing on Monday.

