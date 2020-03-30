STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more test positive as COVID-19 cases touch 23 in Andhra

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Government, a total of 33 samples have been tested since Sunday night of which 31 tested negative and two tested positive.

Published: 30th March 2020 01:55 PM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 23 on Monday morning with a 49-year-old man from Kakinada and a 72-year-old man from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district testing positive for the virus

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Government, a total of 33 samples have been tested since Sunday night of which 31 tested negative and two tested positive. Health officials are now busy getting the travel history of the two patients and will release the details in the evening medical bulletin. 

On Sunday night, two positive cases were confirmed and now with another two cases confirmed in a span of 12 hours, government health machinery is on high alert and initiated containment measures in the localities, where the patients’ residences are located.  Measures have been taken to identify those, who got in contact with the patients and sent them to isolation. 

