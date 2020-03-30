Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, tally touches 21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On Sunday, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the State increased to 21, with two more persons tested positive for the virus. Both the patients are contacts of patient number 7, who returned from Birmingham to Visakhapatnam on March 17.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government, the duo got into contact with patient number 7 on March 17, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21. Both of them were under home isolation since then and on March 28, they were shifted to the isolation ward in Chest Hosptial and on Saturday, they tested positive.

Meanwhile, 49 more people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to Government General Hospitals in Guntur, Kakinada, Kadapa, and Eluru on Sunday. As many as 31 people from the Macherla region of Guntur district, including seven women, were admitted to the isolation ward in a private medical college. Samples of them were collected and sent for testing. However, officials were tight-lipped on the entire episode.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

In Kakinada, among the 14 people admitted to Kakinada GGH on Sunday, six tested negative and the results of others are awaited. A 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman along with a 50-year-old man from Innaveli returned from Hyderabad and are suspected to be in contact with a confirmed case for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. However, all of them tested negative.

The results of a 45-year-old man from Karapa, who came from Hyderabad, a 44-year-old man from Rajahmundry, who returned from Saudi Arabia, a 29-year-old man from Kakinada, who returned from Diu-Daman, a 45-year-old man from Ramachandrapuram, who returned from Dubai, a 26-year-old woman from Kakinada, who returned from Dubai, are awaited. Another 35-year-old man from Samalakota, a 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old man along with a 40-year-old man have returned from Delhi and a 26-year-old youth from Kakinada, who returned from Hyderabad, were also admitted to the isolation ward and samples were sent for testing.

Three persons from Kondapuram railway quarters in Kondapuram mandal in Kadapa district, who came into contact with a confirmed patient for the virus in Kurnool, were admitted to RIMS-Kadapa on Sunday. All the three are from Rajasthan and have been working at Kondapur. Their samples were collected and sent for testing.

Meanwhile, in Eluru, a 35-year-old woman was admitted to isolation ward at Eluru Government General Hospital in West Godavari district on Sunday with symptoms of coronavirus. She is from Akkaiahpalem in the district.

Another patient recovers, third in the State

A 65-year-old man with travel history of Madina in Saudi Arabiawas admitted to the Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam on March 17 with symptoms of COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus. He has a medical history of hypertension and diabetes.

A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Vijay Kumar, superintendent Dr Ayappa and Nodal Officer Dr Vijaya Babu, staff nurses and paramedical staff have provided medicalcare and the patient responded well to the treatment.

He tested negative twice for COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday and his health condition is stable. He is expected to be discharged shortly. He is third person in the State to have recovered.