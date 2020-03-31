Andhra Pradesh government on edge over Delhi link to surging coronavirus cases in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Delhi link to the surging coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has become a major cause of concern for the state government. Of the 17 people who tested positive on Tuesday, 13 had been to the Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference.

Now, the state government is racing to track down all those who attended the conference. It has appealed to those who attended the meeting to come forward voluntarily for a coronavirus test. Failure to do so will invite action as per law for endangering public health.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

It is reliably learnt that 711 people from Andhra Pradesh attended the conference between March 15 and 17 and 85 of them are yet to be traced. While 122 people were quarantined in hospitals and 207 people in government quarantine centers, as many as 297 are house quarantined.

Though it is estimated that 25-30 people visited Delhi from each district in the state to attend the meeting, officials in Praksam district, which has now turned a hotspot with 11 positive cases -- of which 10 are of those who attended the meeting -- have identified as many as 280 from the district alone who attended the meeting.

Prakasam district authorities went on full alert as soon as a couple from Chirala in the district tested positive. They took up massive operations to trace those who got in contact with the patients and at the same time also launched a search operation to identify and trace the people from Prakasam district who attended the conference.

Similar operations were taken up in Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts also and those who were identified were taken to quarantine centres where their samples were collected and sent for testing.