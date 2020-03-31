STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh reports 17 new coronavirus cases today; tally rises to 40 in state

As many as 14 of the 17 new patients had attended the Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi between March 13 and 15.
 

Published: 31st March 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:23 PM

The bulletin said a total of 164 samples were tested since Monday night of which 147 turned negative. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the biggest surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far, as many as 17 people tested positive for the virus since Monday night, taking the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases to 40. 

Among 17 patients, 13 have attended a religious meeting in Nizamuddin in Delhi last week. Three of the patients are women and one is a 10-year old boy. 

COVID-19 LIVE | 16 coronavirus hotspots identified in India as death toll touches 44

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government on Tuesday morning, the eight patients belong to Prakasam district, five are from Guntur district, two are from Lepakshi in Anantapur district and one each from Krishna and East Godavari districts.  

Authorities are now engaged in collecting more details of the patients and tracing the people, who were in contact with the patients. Meanwhile, district administrations of Guntur, Prakasam Krishna, East Godavari, and Anantapur districts have initiated containment measures in the localities, where the patients’ houses are located.

A total of 164 samples were tested since last night out of which 147 are negative and 17 are positive.  As of today, a total of 2 people have recovered.

District wise case update

Anantapur - 2

Chittoor - 1

East Godavari  - 4

Guntur - 9

Krishna - 5

Kurnool - 1

Nellore - 1

Prakasam - 11

Visakhapatnam - 6

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news
