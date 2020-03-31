COVID-19: 200 migrant fishermen intercepted on Guntur, Prakasam border quarantined

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Around 200 migrant fishermen from Prakasam district reached Diguvametta check-post near Giddalur from Mangaluru coastal area in four buses on Monday morning.

Police stopped them at the check-post and informed the same to higher officials. Giddalur tahsildar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The officials explained the fishermen about existing health emergency and lockdown imposed to contain its spread. Later, the fishermen agreed to stay in COVID-19 quarantine camp.

Authorities sent them to quarantine camp at Royal School in Giddaluru and made arrangements for food and water.Around 80 members from the group were sent to quarantine camp at Polytechnic in Cumbum.

“With the support of locals, health and revenue officials, we made arrangements for all migrant fishermen at the Giddalur and Cumbum quarantine camps. Food and water were provided to them along with other essentials like blankets and sanitisers. As per the directions of higher officials, we are going to quarantine them here until the withdrawal of lockdown,” Giddalur circle inspector Chaitanya Krishan said.