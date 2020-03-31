STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 200 migrant fishermen intercepted on Guntur, Prakasam border quarantined

The officials explained the fishermen about existing health emergency and lockdown imposed to contain its spread. Later, the fishermen agreed to stay in COVID-19 quarantine camp.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Around 200 migrant fishermen from Prakasam district reached Diguvametta check-post near Giddalur from Mangaluru coastal area in four buses on Monday morning.

Police stopped them at the check-post and informed the same to higher officials. Giddalur tahsildar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The officials explained the fishermen about existing health emergency and lockdown imposed to contain its spread. Later, the fishermen agreed to stay in COVID-19 quarantine camp.

Authorities sent them to quarantine camp at Royal School in Giddaluru and made arrangements for food and water.Around 80 members from the group were sent to quarantine camp at Polytechnic in Cumbum.

“With the support of locals, health and revenue officials, we made arrangements for all migrant fishermen at the Giddalur and Cumbum quarantine camps. Food and water were provided to them along with other essentials like blankets and sanitisers. As per the directions of higher officials, we are going to quarantine them here until the withdrawal of lockdown,” Giddalur circle inspector Chaitanya Krishan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam Guntur COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp