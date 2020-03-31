COVID-19: Positive cases in Andhra Pradesh go up to 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 23 on Monday with a 49-year-old man from Kakinada and a 72-year-old man from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district tested positive for the virus.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State government, the 72-year-old man returned from Delhi to Rajamahendravaram via Vijayawada. On March 17, he travelled from Delhi to Vijayawada in Duronto Express.

He reached Vijayawada on March 18 and took bus for Rajamahendravaram. After reaching home, he did not go anywhere.

On March 29, he developed COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the district hospital in Rajamahendravaram where his samples were taken and sent for testing. On Monday, he tested positive.

The 49-year-old man returned from Delhi and tested positive for COVID-19. On March 17, he travelled from Delhi to Samalkot.

At 1:30 am on March 19, he reached Samalkot railway station and from there he went to his home in Kakinada on a bike.

On March 18 and 19, he visited Aqsa Mosque.On March 20, he visited Noor Mosque in Pithapuram on the bike and on March 21 he again visited the mosque along with a friend. On March 29, he developed COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to Kakinada GGH.

He tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The East Godavari district administration has initiated measures to contain the entire region in a 3 km radius of the residence of the two patients and people who came in contact with them are being tracked.

The localities of both positive cases in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada are being sanitised. A total of 68 samples were tested from Sunday night and of which 66 tested negative and two tested positive.

Meanwhile, 148 more people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to isolation wards at government hospitals in Kakinada, Guntur, Eluru and Srikakulam on Monday.

As many as 50 people from Pithapuram, Kakinada and Kadiri in Anantapur district, who attended a religious meeting at Pithapuram organised recently by the man tested positive for COVID-19, were admitted to the isolation ward in Kakinada GGH. Their samples were collected and sent for testing.

Similarly, 42 people from various parts of Guntur district, who recently attended a religious meeting in Delhi and returned were admitted to an isolation ward in a private medical college. Their samples were collected and sent for testing.

In Visakhapatnam, 30 suspected cases of COVID-19 were reportedly admitted to an isolation ward in the chest hospital from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

However, officials are tight-lipped and only confirmed the total number of suspected cases in the isolation wards till Monday evening are 72.

In Srikakulam, two people got self-admitted to the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital with complaints of cold and cough.

They were in touch with a person, who returned from Spain, but tested negative and discharged later form the hospital. That person is now in home isolation. Samples of those two people, who are from Srikakulam were sent for testing.

Health authorities of West Godavari district, shifted 24 people to isolation wards in Eluru Government General Hospital on Monday.

Among them, 15 are those who travelled from Delhi to Vijayawada in the same compartment of the train in which the confirmed case of COVID-19 from Guntur had travelled on March 17. All of them hailing from different parts of the district were admitted to the isolation ward and samples sent for testing.

The remaining nine people with virus symptoms were admitted to the hospital since Sunday night. Six of them are from Tangelamudi area of Eluru while three are from Gandugolanu, Chataparru and Ponnangi villages.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiyaz, a total of 42 people were shifted to quarantine centre. Among them, 28 have returned from Delhi, where they attended a religious meeting one week ago.

On Monday, the mother of one of them died. Though she was not having any COVID-19 symptoms, as a precautionary measure 15 people who participated in her burial, were also shifted to quarantine centre.

Man with COVID-19 symptoms succumbs

A 62-year-old with COVID-19 symptoms, who was undergoing treatment in Rajahmundry district hospital, died on Monday night, special chief secretary (medical and health) KS Jawahar Reddy said. His test results were still awaited.

The person reportedly came in contact with a coronavirus positive patient who recently returned from Delhi after attending a religious meeting.