COVID-19: Six nurses working in isolation wards of Visakhapatnam hospital fall ill, quarantined

The nurses said they were working under stress and had been on the job for eight hours a day without weekly off days.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Six nurses, who were working in the isolation ward at the Government Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam and treating COVID-19 patients, have been quarantined as they reportedly fell sick.

They alleged the hospital management was informed about the shortage of nurses in the ward, but no action was taken.

The isolation ward, housing over 70 patients, had just 23 nurses, according to AP Nurses Association State president Nirmala Kumari.

These 70 patients include six who tested positive for COVID-19. Kumari said the nurses were staying on the hospital premises, away from their families, which added to their stress.

“The 23 nurses were working in three shifts of eight hours each,” she said. Now, just 17 nurses will have to cater to the 70 patients in the ward, making it more difficult for them to discharge their duties effectively, Kumari explained.

Incidentally, more nurses were attached to the VIMS, which is yet to start functioning in its full capacity, she said, adding that additional nurses were not allocated to the Government Chest Hospital. Hospital superintendent Dr Ravi Kumar could not be contacted over the phone for his response.

