COVID-19: Special sanitation drive held in containment zone in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Mangaldas Nagar in the city, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out a disinfection drive in the containment zone declared by the authorities.

The GMC also extended disinfection measures in 36 colonies to control the spread of coronavirus. The officials requested civilians to stay in their homes.

The GMC has formed 62 teams to spray disinfectants and bleaching powder. The teams sprayed sodium hypochloride solution on roads, doors of the houses in these colonies. The teams also cleared waste plants and drainage.

GMC commissioner C Anuradha asked the people to cooperate with GMC officials and police during the lockdown period. Police has restricted any kind of movement in the containment zone.

The commissioner said the corporation was taking up special sanitation programme in and around Mangaldas Nagar in the city to contain the spread of pandemic.