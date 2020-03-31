STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Special sanitation drive held in containment zone in Guntur

The GMC also extended disinfection measures in 36 colonies to control the spread of coronavirus. The officials requested civilians to stay in their homes.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Mangaldas Nagar in the city, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out a disinfection drive in the containment zone declared by the authorities.

The GMC also extended disinfection measures in 36 colonies to control the spread of coronavirus. The officials requested civilians to stay in their homes.

The GMC has formed 62 teams to spray disinfectants and bleaching powder. The teams sprayed sodium hypochloride solution on roads, doors of the houses in these colonies. The teams also cleared waste plants and drainage.

GMC commissioner C Anuradha asked the people to cooperate with GMC officials and police during the lockdown period. Police has restricted any kind of movement in the containment zone.

The commissioner said the corporation was taking up special sanitation programme in and around Mangaldas Nagar in the city to contain the spread of pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp