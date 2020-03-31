‘Deny treatment, lose licence’: Krishna collector warns of strict action against defaulter doctors 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Giving a warning to private hospitals, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said that strict action will be taken against those who refuse to treat patients suffering from common flu.

“Licences of private hospitals will be cancelled if they send back patients suffering from cold, cough, throat pain and similar problems,” the collector said.The decision was taken after a meeting with Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The collector directed the district medical and health officer (DM&HO) in this regard, and added that a meeting be convened with Indian Medical Association every day.

Not only the hospitals, even doctors will lose their licence if they hesitate to treat the patients.

“Those who come to the government hospitals for treatment with complaints of normal cold, cough and flu, should be re-directed to the private hospitals."