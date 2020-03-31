STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Deny treatment, lose licence’: Krishna collector warns of strict action against defaulter doctors 

The collector directed the district medical and health officer (DM&HO) in this regard, and added that a meeting be convened with Indian Medical Association every day.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Giving a warning to private hospitals, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said that strict action will be taken against those who refuse to treat patients suffering from common flu.

“Licences of private hospitals will be cancelled if they send back patients suffering from cold, cough, throat pain and similar problems,” the collector said.The decision was taken after a meeting with Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The collector directed the district medical and health officer (DM&HO) in this regard, and added that a meeting be convened with Indian Medical Association every day.

Not only the hospitals, even doctors will lose their licence if they hesitate to treat the patients.

“Those who come to the government hospitals for treatment with complaints of normal cold, cough and flu, should be re-directed to the private hospitals."

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus COVID 19 Krishna
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp