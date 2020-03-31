Special teams in urban areas to strengthen coronavirus surveillance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Focusing on urban areas where the population density is more and susceptibility to coronavirus is higher, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the district collectors and higher officials to form special surveillance teams for containing spread of COVID-19.

The Primary Surveillance Team will be involved in day to day monitoring of each and every household while the secondary level team will be doctors and their supporting staff, which will act on the data provided by the primary team and coordinate with higher officials.

Briefing mediapersons after the Chief Minister’s video conference with the district collectors, SPs and municipal commissioners on measures taken for containing the spread of virus and their preparedness to face any eventuality, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said the Primary Surveillance Team consists of ward volunteers, SGH resources persons, health secretaries in the ward secretariats, ANMs, additional ANMs and ASHA workers.

“The team will conduct re-survey of every household to identify those who returned from foreign countries. It will keep a vigil on each and every household under its purview,” he said.

The secondary level team comprises a doctor and a supporting team for each division in municipal corporations and a doctor and supporting team for 2-3 wards in municipalities.

Every day data from the Primary Surveillance Team will be analysed and in case of any suspects, it will act as per protocol and do the needful, Kannababu explained.

As of now, four hospitals -- VIMS in Visakhapatnam, Siddhartha Hospital in Vijayawada, Nellore GGH and Padmavathi Hospital in Tirupati --have been dedicated for critical care of COVID-19,” he explained.

He said the CM directed the officials concerned to increase the bed strength at various levels by Wednesday (April 1).

The officials were asked to have the total number of non ICU beds in these four hospitals to 1,680 and the number of beds with ventilator facility from the present 148 to 444. Similarly, the number of non ICU beds in the district COVID-19 hospitals will be increased to 850 from the present 676 and the ICU beds from 336 to 515.

All these beds will be dedicated to COVID-19 treatment only. The collectors were asked to personally supervise these hospitals and inspect quarantine facilities. They were also directed to appoint a special officer for each hospital, he said.