Stay indoors, help fight coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh Governor appeals to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday appealed to the people who returned from foreign countries, to voluntarily come forward and share details of their travel history, stay indoors and notify the health authorities in case they experience any symptoms related to coronavirus. The Governor also appealed to the general public to stay indoors till April 14 or till such time as declared by the authorities.

Harichandan also made an appeal to the people to offer their generous contributions to the (PM CARES Fund) as well as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to strengthen the hands of government and enable the country and the State to prepare itself to deal with this calamity, which is posing a grave threat to the entire humanity.

“In response to the PM’s appeal, I have decided to contribute one month’s salary to the PM CARES Fund. And as a responsibility towards my State, I have decided to donate `1 lakh to the CMRF,” he said.

In a message to the people of the State, the Governor said the country is passing through a difficult phase now in view of the spread of COVID-19. “Coronavirus has spread among many countries in the world and we in India are not immune to it and cannot remain complacent to the developments across the world. The entire humanity in the world is experiencing the COVID-19 calamity. It is essential that each and every citizen remains alert and cautious,” he said.

Thanking the people of AP for diligently observing Janata Curfew on March 22, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that after assessing the situation on the ground and to prevent the potential risk of further spread of coronavirus, Modi announced complete lockdown throughout the country for 21 days beginning from the midnight of March 24.

He said it is making arrangements for door-to-door survey by village volunteers to track and monitor the movements of persons who returned from abroad.