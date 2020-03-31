STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stay indoors, help fight coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh Governor appeals to people

In a message to the people of the State, the Governor said the country is passing through a difficult phase now in view of the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday appealed to the people who returned from foreign countries, to voluntarily come forward and share details of their travel history, stay indoors and notify the health authorities in case they experience any symptoms related to coronavirus. The Governor also appealed to the general public to stay indoors till April 14 or till such time as declared by the authorities.

Harichandan also made an appeal to the people to offer their generous contributions to the (PM CARES Fund) as well as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to strengthen the hands of government and enable the country and the State to prepare itself to deal with this calamity, which is posing a grave threat to the entire humanity.  

“In response to the PM’s appeal, I have decided to contribute one month’s salary to the PM CARES Fund. And as a responsibility towards my State, I have decided to donate `1 lakh to the CMRF,” he said.

In a message to the people of the State, the Governor said the country is passing through a difficult phase now in view of the spread of COVID-19. “Coronavirus has spread among many countries in the world and we in India are not immune to it and cannot remain complacent to the developments across the world. The entire humanity in the world is experiencing the COVID-19 calamity. It is essential that each and every citizen remains alert and cautious,” he said.

Thanking the people of AP for diligently observing Janata Curfew on March 22, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that after assessing the situation on the ground and to prevent the potential risk of further spread of coronavirus, Modi announced complete lockdown throughout the country for 21 days beginning from the midnight of March 24.

He said it is making arrangements for door-to-door survey by village volunteers to track and monitor the movements of persons who returned from abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus covid 19 Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp