Two railway rakes proposed as isolation wards: DRM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: East Coast Railway (ECoR), Waltair Division, has placed two rakes of sleeper coaches on platform Nos 7 and 8. Each rake can accommodate 500 to 600 persons.

The coaches have been proposed to be set up as isolation wards for treatment of infected patients; 20 to 23 patients can be accommodated in one coach.

A decision in this regard will be taken in a couple of days, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) CK Srivastav said.

Currently, they are being used for quarantine purposes; each coach can accommodate between 30 and 40 people, he said.

Any migrant worker or stranded person can be accommodated here after due clearance by the district administration. The rakes are fully disinfected and cleaned, Srivastav said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said these coaches will have a separate table, isolated places for doctors, nursing staff and medicines.

The designs of the coaches have been prepared at the integral coach factory at Chennai and RCF at Kapurtala and zonal railways have been asked to keep them ready for treatment of infected persons, the DRM said.

The entry and exit points at the railway station have been sealed. About 45 passengers, stranded at the railway station here, were given shelter on the premises of the railway station and being provided food, Srivastav added.

Stating that the division has taken many steps in this hour of crisis, Srivastav said apart from adequate drinking water supply, arrangements are made for cleaning of bathrooms at regular intervals in these coaches.

The ECoR, Waltair Division is now running 100 to 120 goods trains against 150 trains per day.

Priority is being given to essential goods as per the policy of the Union government. For running trains, all railway stations have to be manned for which a large number of employees were deployed. Track, signal and coaching staff are carrying out their job.