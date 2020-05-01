STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus number reaches 1,463 as Guntur reports 19 fresh cases

Anantapur and Kadapa districts reported 6 cases each while Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported two each.

VIJAYAWADA: Sixty new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 1,463. As many as 7,902 samples were tested between 9 am on Thursday and 9 am on Friday.

One casualty each in Kurnool and Nellore took the toll in the state to 33.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday morning, with 25 new cases were registered in Kurnool district, the tally in the district crossed 400 mark and now stands at 411. With one more death, the toll reached double-digit mark and is now at 10.

Guntur district, with 19 new cases crossed 300 mark and now has a total of 306 COVID-19 positive cases. Meanwhile, Anantapur and Kadapa districts reported 6 cases each while Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported two each.

On the other hand, the number of discharged in the state also crossed 400 mark and now stands at 403. In the last 24 hours, 82 COVID patients were discharged after recovery. This is the largest number of discharges in a single day till date.

As many as 23 people were discharged in Kurnool, 16 in Nellore, 10 in Guntur, 9 in Kadapa, 8 in West Godavari districts, 6 in Chittoor, 5 in Krishna, 3 in East Godavari district, two in Anantapur district.

