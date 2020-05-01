Andhra to bring back workers stranded in other States

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is making elaborate arrangements to bring back migrant workers and others from Andhra Pradesh stranded in other States due to the lockdown. Disclosing it to mediapersons on Thursday, Covid-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishna Babu said 12,602 migrant workers got stranded in other States and now with the Centre issuing guidelines for inter-state transport of the workers, the State has written to the Chief Secretaries of different States expressing its willingness to bring back the migrant workers.

“Every State has its own protocol and we will act as per response from other states,” he explained.

“Many other people, including students and pilgrims from AP, also got stranded in other States. We are ready to bring them back. They can contact 0866-2424680 or mail their details to apcovid19controlroom@gmail.com, so that arrangements can be made with the help of the respective State governments,” Krishna Babu said.

On 20,000 migrant workers sheltered in 402 relief centres, Krishna Babu said arrangements were being made for shifting 10,000 migrant workers from different parts of the State to their respective places and a request was made to 10,000 migrant workers from other states to stay back as industries were restarting.

“However, 6,300 of them want to go back home and we are furnishing their details to the respective state governments for their transportation,” he said.