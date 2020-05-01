Cement to cost Rs 20 more from today

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as there is a lull in construction activity in the State due to the lockdown, cement companies have decided to hike prices of cement of all grades. The price hike is likely to come into effect from Friday and could be around `20 per bag on all grades of cement. As on Thursday, the price of a 50-kg cement bag is betweem `300 and `380 as per grade (A,B,C and D).

A bag of ‘A’ grade cement is likely to cost `400 from Friday. Similarly, prices of B, C and D grade cement would also increase by `20 per bag, an official of a cement company told TNIE. The price rise comes even as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India and Shipping Nitin Gadkari charged the cement companies with forming a cartel and hoarding stock. “We (the ministry) consume 40 per cent of cement produced in the country for laying roads.

If they do not mend their ways, I have warned them (cement companies) that I will lay Bitumen roads instead of cement roads,’’ he said. “There was no increase in prices of raw material or power or wages of workers. They are into the habit of forming into a cartel. They should be reined in,’’ he said. Explaining why they had to increase the prices, a senior marketing manager of a reputed cement company said, “Production of cement was stopped in all the cement companies.

The government relaxed the lockdown for commencement of operations, but it will take more time for scaling up production because of non-availability of required workforce, raw material, lack of transportation and other reasons. As we have to pay full wages to all regular employees and also bear all the expenditure as usual despite low production, there is no other option but to increase the price,” he said.

Informing that almost all the companies supplying the piled up stock produced before the enforcement of lockdown will hike prices, he said following the shifting of migrated workers to their native places, the chances of getting the required workforce are bleak in the near future and the chances of reaching full production levels are less.

“This apart, taking up production adhering to the conditions prescribed by the government in order to control the spread of coronavirus would also become a herculean task. Under these circumstances, we hope that even if there is less construction activity, there will be good demand for cement as there is uncertainty over taking up production full scale for some time,” he explained. Stating that the industry is in crisis for the past one year and there is a decline in sale of cement by 30 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal compared to 2018-19 because of scarcity of sand and dip in infrastructure development works by government, representative of another company maintained that there was no considerable increase in cement prices for the past one year.

However, real estate developers rue that it became a routine practice for cement companies to enhance prices by creating artificial scarcity. Speaking to TNIE, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) AP President Ch Sudhakar said after reducing the prices of cement to `250-odd when the construction activity was almost halted because of the non-availability of sand last year, the companies increased the price to `350 immediately after restoration of activity. Now, the managements have once again resorted to price hike scaling down the production, he said.