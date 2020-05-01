Government to release Rs 905 crore pending dues to MSMEs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To bail out micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the adverse impact of the lockdown, the State government on Thursday decided to release incentives to the tune of Rs 905 crore pending from the 2014-15 fiscal year. Of this amount, Rs 828 crore was left unpaid by the previous TDP government from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the ‘RESTART’ scheme to revive the MSME sector, it was decided to release half the dues in May and the rest in June. Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said it was also decided to waive `188 crore minimum demand charges of power for MSMEs for the first quarter of the fiscal (April, May and June). The Chief Minister also said working capital would be extended by providing loans to the tune of `200 crore to MSMEs in partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) at a low interest rate post Covid-19, to benefit 97,000-odd units, Goutham Reddy said.

The government deferred fixed (minimum) electricity charges to large-scale industries for three months and the interest amount, estimated to be about `18 crore, would be borne by the government. He said about 9 lakh employees of 72,531 micro enterprises, 24,252 small and 645 medium-scale industries would benefit from these measures, and added that the government will also pay the incentives due to textile and other industrial sectors.

“This is probably the first time in the country that a state government is supporting the industry sector in a large way. The Chief Minister is going to champion the MSME sector not only in the state but also in the country, and I thank him on behalf of the Industries department,” Goutham Reddy said. Meanwhile, Goutham Reddy was allotted the crucial Infrastructure and Investment portfolio on Thursday. The portfolio was so far held by the Chief Minister.