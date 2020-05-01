Narasaraopet division to remain shut till May 3

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 10 more Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Narasaraopet, the total count reached 287 in Guntur district. Of the total, there have been 115 positive cases in Narasaraopet, including 88 at Varavakatta as on Thursday. The administration, as a result, has decided to continue with complete lockdown up to May 3 in Narasaraopet Revenue Division. However, the small colony of Varavakatta with only 589 houses has turned into corona hotspot with registration of 88 positive cases and counting giving the local people a real reason to be scared.

The complete lockdown continued for the consecutive second day on Thursday in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Vinukonda Assembly segments of Guntur district. More than 22 teams have been conducting tests of suspected corona affected persons mainly in the red zones of Narasaraopet. The police department has deployed additional force to check public movement in red zones.

More than 41 traders, including vegetable vendors have come forward to supply essential commodities and vegetables to the public at their doorstep to contain spread of coronavirus. Medical officer Dr Padmaja said that 88 cases alone have been declared positive in Varavakatta out of 115 cases in Narasaraopet. She said that there had been some symptomatic cases in Narasaraopet and they had responded well to the treatment so there was no need of being afraid of coronavirus.

She said that 22 teams conducted 440 tests on old-age people, pregnant women, children, cancer patients and patients with medical history of chronic ailments. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the people need not worry but maintain social distance, wear masks to contain Covid-19.

Essentials at people’s doorstep