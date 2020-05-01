STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narasaraopet division to remain shut till May 3

The complete lockdown continued for the consecutive second day on Thursday in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Vinukonda Assembly segments of Guntur district.

Published: 01st May 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 10 more Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Narasaraopet, the total count reached 287 in Guntur district. Of the total, there have been 115 positive cases in Narasaraopet, including 88 at Varavakatta as on Thursday. The administration, as a result, has decided to continue with complete lockdown up to May 3 in Narasaraopet Revenue Division. However, the small colony of Varavakatta with only 589 houses has turned into corona hotspot with registration of 88 positive cases and counting giving the local people a real reason to be scared.

The complete lockdown continued for the consecutive second day on Thursday in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Vinukonda Assembly segments of Guntur district. More than 22 teams have been conducting tests of suspected corona affected persons mainly in the red zones of Narasaraopet. The police department has deployed additional force to check public movement in red zones.

More than 41 traders, including vegetable vendors have come forward to supply essential commodities and vegetables to the public at their doorstep to contain spread of coronavirus. Medical officer Dr Padmaja said that 88 cases alone have been declared positive in Varavakatta out of 115 cases in Narasaraopet. She said that there had been some symptomatic cases in Narasaraopet and they had responded well to the treatment so there was no need of being afraid of coronavirus.

She said that 22 teams conducted 440 tests on old-age people, pregnant women, children, cancer patients and patients with medical history of chronic ailments. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the people need not worry but maintain social distance, wear masks to contain Covid-19. 

Essentials at people’s doorstep 

  • The Narasaraopet municipality has decided to supply vegetables at the doorstep of people through push carts from Friday in red zone areas of Varavakatta, Ramireddypet, Arundelpet, Islampet, Pathuru and Enugula Bazaar in the town 
  • The managements of medical shops, including Annapurna Medicals  (phone No 9246730636), Ranganath Medicals  (9347433220), Eswar Medicals (9390510721) and Apollo Hospitals (9121228943), have said that they will take orders from people and supply medicines at their doorstep
  • Ambulance service mobile No 8790064228 for medical emergencies 
