STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Covid death in 3 days; 43 new cases in Kurnool

There were no casualties in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths remains at 31.

Published: 01st May 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Seventy-one  Covid-19 cases were reported in the State in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the total to 1,403. Between 9 am on Wednesday and 9 am on Thursday,  6,497 samples were tested. There were no casualties in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths remains at 31. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health), 43 out of the 71 new cases were reported in Kurnool district, taking the tally in the district to 386.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Krishna district went up to 246, with another 10 cases reported since Wednesday morning and the number of cases in Guntur increased to 287 with the addition of another four cases. Kadapa reported another four coronavirus cases, taking total in the district to 73. Three cases each were reported in Anantapur and Chittoor and two each in East Godavari and Nellore. 

The State continues to top the chart with testing 1,771 samples per million people in the country, with Tamil Nadu coming a distant second with 1,400 samples per million. Andhra Pradesh is also doing better in case of the positivity rate with 1.48 per cent and mortality rate at 2.21 per cent.  At all-India level, the tests per million stand at 599, positivity rate at 4 per cent and the mortality rate at 3.26 per cent. 

According to the media bulletin, 34 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. In all, 321 patients have been discharged in the State so far. As many as 28 people were discharged from hospitals in Guntur, three in Anantapur, two in East Godavari and one in Visakhapatnam. The active cases in the State now stand at 1,051. The State is likely to see more number of discharged cases in the next two to three days and there were no COVID-19 casualties in AP in the past three to four days. Meanwhile, Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to monitor the facilities in Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) and improve  infrastructure at the hospitals and quarantine centres.

80 very active clusters  
According to officials, as per the newly-categorised clusters, the State now has 80 very active clusters, 64 active clusters and 66 dormant clusters besides 20 clusters with no active cases in the past 28 days. 
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 preventive measures have been intensified in Kurnool, Guntur and Vijayawada. “The lockdown is being strictly implemented and high-risk patients are being monitored. A comprehensive system will be set up in three days for the effective functioning of the YSR Telemedicine,” officials said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp