Those who stop funerals will face music: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Terms obstruction of funerals an inhuman act, orders DGP to take stringent action.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking serious note of people obstructing final rites of COVID-19 victims in Kurnool district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed DGP Gautam Sawang to take stringent action against those resorting to such acts. On Tuesday night, people of Prajanagar Colony on the outskirts of Kurnool city pelted stones at civic officials and police personnel  when they were trying to bury bodies of COVID-19 victims near Jagannatha Gattu. Similar incidents happened in Buddavaripeta, Munagapalaadu and Gargeyapuram in Kurnool city earlier. 

Reviewing the measures taken to check COVID-19 spread in the State on Thursday, the Chief Minister described the obstruction of funerals of COVID-19 victims as an “inhuman act”. “Acting in an aggressive manner is nothing but encouraging propaganda against COVID-19 patients,” he added and opined that medication and treatment would cure coronavirus. He asked how many COVID-19 patients in the State, country and world were discharged.

“They are discharged only when they got cured. Is it not? The mortality rate of the virus in the country is only 3.26 per cent. The virus effect is more on those suffering from chronic illness,” he said. On the occasion, officials informed the CM that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, legal action can be initiated against those who obstruct funerals.   

Later in a press release, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy said, “Bodies of COVID-19 victims are sterilised and sealed as per the protocol issued by the Centre. By cremating or burying them, there is no scope of the virus spreading to others,” he said and appealed to people to understand it and cooperate with health officials. 

At the same time, he pointed out that as per the Ordinance issued on April 22, 2020 by the Centre, attack on medical and health personnel, non-medical/health personnel is a non-bailable offense and the attackers are punishable with 3-5 months imprisonment and `50,000 to `2 lakh fine. Similarly, those attacking health/non-health officials on duty and injuring them are punishable with six months to seven years imprisonment and `1 lakh to `5 lakh fine. 

