STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

95% beneficiaries get pension at their doorstep in Andhra Pradesh 

In view of COVID-19, officials have started using geo-tagging technology replacing the biometric for safe distribution of pension. 

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

A woman collects her pension in Vijayawada on Friday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries of the social security pensions received the money on the first day of the month on Friday.

Braving scorching heat and the corona pandemic, 2,37,615 village/ward volunteers completed the commitment made by the State government, by distributing pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries on the first day of the month.

By 3.30 pm, about 52 lakh beneficiaries received the pension (92 per cent) against the total of 58.22 total beneficiaries under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme.

 The government had released Rs 1,421.20 crore towards the initiative. 

In view of COVID-19, officials have started using geo-tagging technology replacing the biometric for safe distribution of pension. 

To prevent the virus spread, the volunteers have used photo identification method instead of biometric system and a separate app was used to capture the beneficiaries’ picture through geo tagging. The volunteers have taken strict measures while distributing the pensions.

The government officials monitored the distribution of pensions and asserted that everyone will receive the pension  in the coming days.

“Great work by village/ward volunteers and Secretariat staff. Nearly 95 per cent of pension distribution was completed by 6 pm on Friday. Congratulations to all of them. Beneficiaries, who didn’t get pension due to various reasons, will be given the unpaid pension on June 1,” Principal Secretary (Panchayati Raj and Rural Development) tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pension Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp