95% beneficiaries get pension at their doorstep in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries of the social security pensions received the money on the first day of the month on Friday.

Braving scorching heat and the corona pandemic, 2,37,615 village/ward volunteers completed the commitment made by the State government, by distributing pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries on the first day of the month.

By 3.30 pm, about 52 lakh beneficiaries received the pension (92 per cent) against the total of 58.22 total beneficiaries under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme.

The government had released Rs 1,421.20 crore towards the initiative.

In view of COVID-19, officials have started using geo-tagging technology replacing the biometric for safe distribution of pension.

To prevent the virus spread, the volunteers have used photo identification method instead of biometric system and a separate app was used to capture the beneficiaries’ picture through geo tagging. The volunteers have taken strict measures while distributing the pensions.

The government officials monitored the distribution of pensions and asserted that everyone will receive the pension in the coming days.

“Great work by village/ward volunteers and Secretariat staff. Nearly 95 per cent of pension distribution was completed by 6 pm on Friday. Congratulations to all of them. Beneficiaries, who didn’t get pension due to various reasons, will be given the unpaid pension on June 1,” Principal Secretary (Panchayati Raj and Rural Development) tweeted.