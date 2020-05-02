Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally breaches 1500 mark, no deaths in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1,500 mark and stood at 1,525 with another 62 cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,943 samples were tested between 9 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. There were no reports of deaths in the last 24 hours and the toll remained at 33.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Saturday morning, out of the total 62 new cases reported, 25 were registered in Kurnool district, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 436.

With another 12 new cases reported in Krishna district, the number of confirmed cases in the district increased to 258. Nellore district registered 6 new cases, taking the tally in the district to 90. Four new cases each were reported in Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, while three cases were reported in East Godavari, two cases in Guntur district, one each in Prakasam and West Godavari district.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after being recovered. Nineteen were discharged in Guntur, 7 each in West Godavari and Krishna districts, 2 each in Anantapur, Chittoor district, and one in Nellore district. The total number of discharged in the state so far increased to 441. The number of active cases in the district stood at 1051.



