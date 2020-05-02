Andhra Pradesh government to set up agricultural advisory boards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to set up agricultural advisory boards at the state, district and mandal level to formulate agricultural plans and advise farmers on the cropping patterns from time to time.

A decision to this effect was taken during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s review of agriculture and allied sectors on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take steps for setting up the advisory boards so that they can study the agrarian system at the international as well as national level to derive a suitable agricultural policy for the local conditions.

The boards will give suggestions to farmers on the kinds of crops suitable for the soil of the region.