COVID-19 tests a must in Andhra Pradesh for inter-state returnees  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All those returning from other States should undergo medical screening for Covid-19 and if tested positive, they should go to quarantine centres before going to their homes as per the guidelines.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for an action plan for thorough screening and quarantine for them, if necessary.

During a review meeting on the containment of COVID-19 in the State on Friday, the Chief Minister said that since those coming from abroad will have a non-COVID-19 certificate, they should be sent to home quarantine. Similarly, fishermen returning from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram would be screened before being sent home, the officials said.

The State government has conducted 1,02,460 COVID-19 tests in the State till 9 am on Friday at the rate of 1,919 tests per million population. The Chief Minister advised COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishnababu to keep a constant check on the food and other facilities available at the quarantine centres.

Officials explained that they were taking feedback from the people staying at the quarantine centres about the facilities and treatment. They said they have collected mobile numbers and random people were being called to take feedback and accordingly changes were being made. Of the 32,792 people with Covid symptoms identified in the family survey, tests were conducted on 17,585 and the remaining would be tested in two days.

Those in the high-risk category were being identified to give them special treatment. As on date, 4,000 such people have been identified. Chief Minister asked the officials to test them at the earliest and extend proper treatment. Officials said that they have allocated district-wise call centre numbers and those in the high-risk group, if they are facing difficulty in breathing or any other health-related issues, can call and immediate emergency medical help will be provided. Jagan advised the officials to maintain coordination between village clinics, primary health centres and telemedicine centres. He said that healthcare should be within the reach of everybody through telemedicine and directed them to ensure that medicines reach the people on time.