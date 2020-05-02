STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tests a must in Andhra Pradesh for inter-state returnees  

Since those coming from abroad will have a non-COVID-19 certificate, they will be sent to home quarantine.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All those returning from other States should undergo medical screening for Covid-19 and if tested positive, they should go to quarantine centres before going to their homes as per the guidelines. 
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for an action plan for thorough screening and quarantine for them, if necessary.

During a review meeting on the containment of COVID-19 in the State on Friday, the Chief Minister said that since those coming from abroad will have a non-COVID-19 certificate, they should be sent to home quarantine. Similarly, fishermen returning from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram would be screened before being sent home, the officials said. 

The State government has conducted 1,02,460 COVID-19 tests in the State till 9 am on Friday at the rate of 1,919 tests per million population. The Chief Minister advised COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishnababu to keep a constant check on the food and other facilities available at the quarantine centres. 

Officials explained that they were taking feedback from the people staying at the quarantine centres about the facilities and treatment. They said they have collected mobile numbers and random people were being called to take feedback and accordingly changes were being made. Of the 32,792 people with Covid symptoms identified in the family survey, tests were conducted on 17,585 and the remaining would be tested in two days.

Those in the high-risk category were being identified to give them special treatment. As on date, 4,000 such people have been identified. Chief Minister asked the officials to test them at the earliest and extend proper treatment. Officials said that they have allocated district-wise call centre numbers and those in the high-risk group, if they are facing difficulty in breathing or any other health-related issues, can call and immediate emergency medical help will be provided. Jagan advised the officials to maintain coordination between village clinics, primary health centres and telemedicine centres. He said that healthcare should be within the reach of everybody through telemedicine and directed them to ensure that medicines reach the people on time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus covid 19 testing Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp