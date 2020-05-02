Lockdown 3.0: Here are guidelines issued for migrant workers stranded in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued guidelines for allowing intra-state and inter-state migrant workers from across the State and the country.

As per the guidelines, in respect of intra-state migrant workers, their identification whether in agriculture or industry will be done district-wise along with their current place of stay (relief camp or in industrial estate/industry camp or other camps).

Such stranded workers can call toll free number 1902 to inform of their wish to go back to their village. Further, they can register through an app - Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh and also on the website www.spandana.ap.gov.in .

The tahsildar will verify if they are residing in green zone and their native place is also green zone. The movement of intra-state migrant workers will be directly between green zone to green zone only and in no case, will they be allowed from red zone to green zone or green zone to red zone.

Random tests will be conducted on persons, who exhibit symptoms during their stay in relief centre, highly-vulnerable persons such as those aged above 60 years with comorbidities, and others with comorbidities.

The random testing will be conducted using the RTPCR pooling method of sample or TrueNat whichever is feasible.

If the random tests’ sample of the particular village is negative, transportation will be arranged directly from the relief camp/other camp to the village or villages in the district where the workers are supposed to be dropped.

Nearby villages will be clubbed together while transporting strictly following the social distancing norm. Only 50 per cent of the bus seating capacity will be allowed.

The receiving district administration will have to identify a community quarantine centre which may be a school or a community hall or a local building available with the gram panchayat for 14-day quarantine for the arriving migrant workers.

After the 14-day period, they may be allowed to go home and will be advised about the precautions to be taken while at home. They have to stay at home for another 14 days without meeting anyone including relatives and friends.

If the randomly tested sample (s) of a particular village is positive, the group of villagers among whom the positive patient is found will not be allowed to move to the destination district or village and they will remain in their original place of stay only.

The COVID patient will be handled as per the treatment protocol and all his contacts will be traced. As for inter-state migrant workers, who want to come directly to Andhra Pradesh, the State team in-charge of migrant workers will communicate with other States.

This exercise will be completed before May 3 so that necessary planning can be made.

The stranded workers of Andhra Pradesh in other States can dial 1902 toll free number to come back. They can also apply through the app Covid 19-Andhra Pradesh or through website www.spandana.ap.gov.in.

After identification of the district wise inter-state migrant workers willing to come back, designated disembarkment points i.e., big railway stations or bus stations will be identified district wise in coordination with the district.

Samples will be taken from them at the disembarkment points so that intermixing does not happen. Symptomatic/vulnerable people will be tested using pooling/TrueNAT as feasible. If they test negative, they will be sent to their respective villages.

If they test positive, the protocol for hospitalization / quarantine will be followed at the place of disembarkment itself.

