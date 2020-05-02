Lockdown: 562 migrants homebound for intrastate journey from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the government has allowed movement of stranded migrants, as many as 562 persons from West Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram left for their home from Krishna district on Friday.

The administration had arranged 31 APSRTC buses to ferry them to their hometowns. The buses left from Gudivada and were expected to reach their destinations by Saturday.

Tests were conducted on each passenger before letting them board the buses. “We examined them by rapid testing kits and TrueNat method. Only after ensuring that their results were negative, we allowed them to proceed,” said district joint collector K Madhavi Latha. Not only biscuits, juice packets and water, but also sanitisers and masks were given to the passengers for their journey. Meanwhile, as many as 2,195 persons, including the 562 who left on Friday, from across the state were identified to be sent back to their home districts. A total of 87 buses have been arranged for them. The remaining migrants will begin their journey on Saturday.

However, inter-state transport is yet to begin in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 2,397 migrants from other states have also been identified. “So far, we have not received orders to ferry stranded migrants who are from other states. As soon as we get directions, necessary arrangements will be made,” she added.

However, collector A Md Imitiaz said arrangements were being made to send these 2,397 men and women to their respective states.