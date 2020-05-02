STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet civic chief transferred as increasing COVID-19 cases turn town into hotspot

The State government has transferred Narasaraopet municipal commissioner B Siva Reddy to Kavali in the wake of the steady increase in Covid-19 positive cases turning the town into a hotspot. 

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a coronavirus-shaped mask helps a small boy wear a safety mask. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has transferred Narasaraopet municipal commissioner B Siva Reddy to Kavali in the wake of the steady increase in Covid-19 positive cases turning the town into a hotspot. 

Kavali municipal commissioner K Venkateswara Rao has been appointed new municipal commissioner of Narasaraopet. The town has recorded a total of 121 coronavirus cases as six new ones were reported on Friday.

As a measure to curb spread of the virus, the complete lockdown continued for the third consecutive day in Narasaraopet on Friday as per the directive of District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar. 

The police stepped up surveillance and intensified patrolling in the town to ensure that people remained indoors. Varavakatta, Ramireddypet, Arundelpet, Islampet, Pathuru and Enugula Bazaar were declared red zones from where maximum number of positive cases were reported.

According to reliable sources, Siva Reddy had stayed in Travellers Bungalow, which is the municipal guest house, for the past 10 months after taking charge as commissioner of Narasaraopet municipality. 
Collector Samuel who held a review meeting at the guest house recently, came to know that Siva Reddy was staying in Travellers Bungalow without taking a house on rent in the town.

Siva Reddy was asked to vacate immediately and hand over the charge to the special officer deputed to Narasaraopet to curb spread of coronavirus.  

Further, Varavakatta where the maximum number of 88 Covid-19 cases were reported in the town, is located just behind the municipal office. Meanwhile, Venkateswara Rao is likely to take charge as Narasaraopet civic chief soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narasaraopet coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp