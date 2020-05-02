Narasaraopet civic chief transferred as increasing COVID-19 cases turn town into hotspot

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has transferred Narasaraopet municipal commissioner B Siva Reddy to Kavali in the wake of the steady increase in Covid-19 positive cases turning the town into a hotspot.

Kavali municipal commissioner K Venkateswara Rao has been appointed new municipal commissioner of Narasaraopet. The town has recorded a total of 121 coronavirus cases as six new ones were reported on Friday.

As a measure to curb spread of the virus, the complete lockdown continued for the third consecutive day in Narasaraopet on Friday as per the directive of District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar.

The police stepped up surveillance and intensified patrolling in the town to ensure that people remained indoors. Varavakatta, Ramireddypet, Arundelpet, Islampet, Pathuru and Enugula Bazaar were declared red zones from where maximum number of positive cases were reported.

According to reliable sources, Siva Reddy had stayed in Travellers Bungalow, which is the municipal guest house, for the past 10 months after taking charge as commissioner of Narasaraopet municipality.

Collector Samuel who held a review meeting at the guest house recently, came to know that Siva Reddy was staying in Travellers Bungalow without taking a house on rent in the town.

Siva Reddy was asked to vacate immediately and hand over the charge to the special officer deputed to Narasaraopet to curb spread of coronavirus.

Further, Varavakatta where the maximum number of 88 Covid-19 cases were reported in the town, is located just behind the municipal office. Meanwhile, Venkateswara Rao is likely to take charge as Narasaraopet civic chief soon.