Odisha CM hails Andhra Pradesh for taking care of migrant workers stranded in state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video conference with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik discussed measures being taken for the safe return of the migrant workers.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:10 AM

Migrants being sent to North Andhra districts from Gudivada (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the return of migrant workers from Odisha stranded in the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video conference with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik discussed measures being taken for their safe return. Similarly, he requested for the safe return of migrant workers from AP stranded in Odisha.

On the occasion, Naveen Patnaik hailed the efforts being made by the Andhra Pradesh government to take care of migrant workers and others from Odisha who are stranded in AP. 

“Food and accommodation are being provided for those who want to stay in Andhra Pradesh and for those who wish to return, transport arrangements are being made in coordination with your Chief Secretary. Andhra Pradesh is effectively dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. I thank the AP government for their cooperation,” he told Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also praised the efforts being made by the Odisha government to control Covid-19. “We are taking every measure for safe return of migrant workers to Odisha. There are around 20,000 people from Odisha in Andhra Pradesh and 1,900 of those in relief camps are ready to return. We are also making arrangements for those who want to stay put where they are,” he said

Later, Jagan also held discussions with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the latter thanked the state government for lending a helping hand to Odisha migrant workers stranded in Andhra Pradesh. He praised the Chief Minister for effectively combating COVID-19.

Tension at TS-Andhra border over migrants’ entry
Nalgonda: Tension prevailed for a while at Nalgonda’s Wadapally village bordering Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as several migrants from Telangana tried to enter  AP. On the directions of the Centre, the Telangana government has arranged transport for as many as 100 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh. However, as soon as they reached the border check-post, the Andhra police stopped them. They claimed that they were not informed about the migrants’ arrival.

A scuffle broke out between the police personnel and the migrant workers in this regard. Upon being alerted, Nalgonda district SP AV Ranganath rushed to the Wadapally check-post and discussed the matter with the higher-ups of the Andhra Pradesh police department. Later, it was agreed that the migrants would be permitted into the State after they undergo medical tests.

