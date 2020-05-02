Panic grips Kurnool Medical College students as cook’s helper tests positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A cook’s helper at Kurnool Medical College reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday causing panic among hostel students.

The MBBS students had already vacated the hostel before the imposition of lockdown. At present, only 60 to 70 PG students are staying in the college hostel.

Additional Director of Medical Education and Kurnool Medical College principal Dr P Chandrasekhar said the cook’s helper is a resident of Budhavarpeta, a high-risk zone in the city.

“We have collected samples of 15 persons who are close contacts of the cook’s helper and the results are awaited. We have closed the hostel mess and arranged food for PG students at a canteen located on the premises of Kurnool Government General Hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, 25 new corona positive cases and one death were reported in Kurnool district on Friday. Out of the total 411 corona cases, 335 are active cases, 10 persons died of Covid-19 and 66 have been discharged.

District Collector G Veerapandian said of the 25 new cases, 19 were reported in Kurnool and six in Nandyal. He appealed to the people to utilise door delivery of essentials, adding that lockdown will be enforced completely in all red zones.

SP K Fakeerappa oversaw implementation of lockdown and conducted surprise checks at check-posts and toll plazas. He advised police personnel to wear masks and use sanitisers while discharging their duties in red zones.