Tirumala darshan with social distancing to be the new norm? 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD chairman YV Subbareddy has said that there will be a change in darshan system at Tirumala temple soon.

The decision would be announced after holding discussions with the trust board and the State government before the end of the lockdown, he added.

Subbareddy, along with TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, distributed Rs 3,000 financial assistance to each person, who have completed quarantine at Padmavati Guest House here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the TTD chief stressed the need of following social distancing while having Srivari darshan in future as part of precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The board will discuss the steps to be taken for providing Srivari darshan to the devotees. TTD has taken up Dhanvantari Yagam and other rituals to prevent the spread of virus.

"Steps will be taken to resolve the issues of TTD contract employees,” Subbareddy explained. He appealed to the people to stay at home to prevent the spread of virus.

Chevireddy said he, along with CMR Group, has been distributing Rs 3,000 financial aid to those who have completed quarantine.