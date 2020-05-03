STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Bodies to be disposed of as per protocol before results come in red zone

If the death of a Covid patient or suspect occurs at a hospital, the body should be sterilised and sealed as per the Covid protocol.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

The body of a 65-year-old man being shifted to mortuary in Kakinada on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In fresh guidelines for disposal of bodies, the State health department has instructed all officials concerned that if a death occurs in a red zone when shifting a patient between hospitals or when the patient approaching a hospital for any treatment or if the case is brought dead, then the body should be disposed of as per Covid protocol without waiting for the test results. 

If the death of a Covid patient or suspect occurs at a hospital, the body should be sterilised and sealed as per the Covid protocol. “ln a red zone, if a death happens during course of shifting patient between hospitals or patients approaching hospitals for any kind of treatment or if the case is brought dead which includes manner of deaths such as accidents, suicide, homicide, undetermined etc., then a swab has to be collected for TrueNat test and the body is to be sterilised and sealed and disposed of without waiting for test results.

If the result is positive, then contact tracing should be done and necessary follow up action has to be taken. lf negative, then no action is needed,” the order said. If any death happens in green zones, the body can be disposed of as per usual practice. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh red zone COVID 19 death cremation
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp