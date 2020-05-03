Andhra Pradesh: Bodies to be disposed of as per protocol before results come in red zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In fresh guidelines for disposal of bodies, the State health department has instructed all officials concerned that if a death occurs in a red zone when shifting a patient between hospitals or when the patient approaching a hospital for any treatment or if the case is brought dead, then the body should be disposed of as per Covid protocol without waiting for the test results.

If the death of a Covid patient or suspect occurs at a hospital, the body should be sterilised and sealed as per the Covid protocol. “ln a red zone, if a death happens during course of shifting patient between hospitals or patients approaching hospitals for any kind of treatment or if the case is brought dead which includes manner of deaths such as accidents, suicide, homicide, undetermined etc., then a swab has to be collected for TrueNat test and the body is to be sterilised and sealed and disposed of without waiting for test results.

If the result is positive, then contact tracing should be done and necessary follow up action has to be taken. lf negative, then no action is needed,” the order said. If any death happens in green zones, the body can be disposed of as per usual practice.