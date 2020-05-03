Andhra Pradesh to resume sale of liquor from Monday under new COVID-19 lockdown regulations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday decided to increase the cost of liquor by 25 per cent, once outlets open on Monday, to discourage people from consuming alcohol. It will also reduce the number of liquor outlets.

As shops will be opened after more than 45 days, the government is anticipating a stampede-like situation, and has told the police to ensure law and order at the shops, and close them temporarily to ensure physical distancing. All customers will have to wear masks.

At a review meeting, when officials told Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy the Union Home Ministry had permitted liquor stores to open, he said the government’s policy is phase-wise total prohibition, and told them to take steps in that direction. To discourage people from drinking, the cost of alcohol should be hiked by 25 per cent, he added. "This will also lessen the crowd at wine shops," he asserted.

Since coming to power, the Jagan government has taken over wine shops from private individuals and reduced their number by 20 per cent (from 4,380 to 3,500). The decision to hike prices comes in the wake of availability of liquor in the market despite the lockdown, and sellers cashing in on the demand by fleecing customers.

Some brands of premier liquor are being sold for more than Rs 10,000 per bottle even as police and excise officials try to prevent the illegal transportation of liquor. Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Industries) Rajat Bhargava issued guidelines for opening of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited retail liquor shops that are not in containment zones or clusters or malls. Shops will be open from 11 am to 7 pm.

‘Shut shop if crowd gathers’

If excess customers gather, the police shall be informed and the shop should be shut temporarily to maintain law and order, as per the govt’s guidelines

Only five customers at a time

To maintain physical distancing, not more than five customers will be allowed at a time, as per the guidelines. "There shall be five circles drawn in front of liquor shops with six feet distance between two circles. The shops should also display physical distancing guidelines or norms for sale of liquor," the Special Chief Secretary said. Customers who don’t wear masks won’t be sold liquor