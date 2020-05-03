Andhra's coronavirus tally touches 1583

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 58 more COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours taking its tally to 1583. Kurnool, which is leading the tally with the highest number of positive cases in the state, recorded 30 more cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 466.

Guntur and Krishna districts, which recorded the most number of cases after Kurnool district, recorded 11 and 8 fresh cases respectively.

According to the media bulletin released Sunday morning, 6,534 samples were tested in the past 24 hours (Saturday 9 am to Sunday 9 am) of which 58 tested positive. On the brighter side, 47 positive tested patients got discharged from hospitals in Guntur (18), Chittoor (13), Kurnool (11), East Godavari (3) and

Krishna (2) while no death was recorded in the state in the past 24 hours.



AP's Corona Stats