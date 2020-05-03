STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus spread halts review meets in Kurnool

Kurnool district has recorded the highest number of 436 coronavirus positive cases in the State and of the total Kurnool city has accounted for nearly 265 cases.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:39 AM

People are not maintaining social distancing at Dhone town in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

People are not maintaining social distancing at Dhone town in Kurnool district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With outgoing KMC Commissioner S Ravindra Babu reportedly contracting coronavirus, the district administration, as part of precautionary measures, has decided not to conduct regular review meetings with the physical presence of officials. Instead, the daily review meets will be held through teleconferencing facility. 

The district collectorate falls in the high-risk containment zone. Not just the collectorate, the office of KMC and the offices of other key departments are located in Budhavarapeta, which is a red zone now. 

District Collector G Veerapandian on Saturday asked the officials to interact with him only through teleconferencing facility. 

“There is a possibility of spreading coronavirus within the official machinery. As a precautionary measure, we have decided not to hold meetings with the presence of officials. Instead, all the officials will be present during the review through video-conference. Officials, however, after taking instructions of the higher-ups will have to attend field duties,” he said. Meanwhile, staff at the lower level are hesitating to attend duties in red zone areas and also visit the collectorate out of fear of contracting the virus. 

Collectorate, kmc office fall in red zone 
