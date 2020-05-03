Indian Navy salutes COVID warriors in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Indian Navy helicopter on Sunday showered petals on government hospitals for Chest and Communicable Diseases and GITAM Hospital to express gratitude to the Covid Warriors - doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff, police personnel, and other front-line workers - engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) led by naval officer-in-charge of Andhra Pradesh commodore Sanjay Issar felicitated Corona Warriors who have been fighting the corvid and containing the spread of the pandemic.

The Navy said two illuminated naval ships will be anchored off RK Beach from 7:30 pm to midnight. The personnel aboard the ships y will also salute the Corona warriors through traditional Naval ceremonials. The ships will also fire green flares to convey good wishes for the health of citizens.