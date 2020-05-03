STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

KGH nurse on Covid-19 duty contracts coronavirus in Visakhapatnam

She worked at VIMS till April 29; four others from Vizag city too test positive for virus

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A King George Hospital (KGH) nurse is among the five coronavirus cases reported from Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The nurse was on Covid-19 duty at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). After she tested positive, health and GVMC officials swung into action and shifted all her contacts, including family members, to quarantine camps, and Prahladapuram Road in Gopalapatnam was barricaded.

KGH superintendent G Arjuna said the nurse, who was sent on deputation to VIMS, worked there till April 29. She underwent a Covid test as per the guidelines. Except for mild fever and minor discomfort, she did not show any other symptoms of the virus, the official added. Arjuna said all 20 nurses who were on duty with her were advised home quarantine. “All of them have tested negative, but another test will be conducted on them after a week for confirmation.” All doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in isolation wards have been given PPE and other protective gears. But how she contracted the virus is still not known to us, the KGH chief said.

Meanwhile, the remaining four cases were reported from Gopalapatnam, Chandakaveedhi near Jagadamba Junction and Chengalraopeta. With this, the number of total cases registered in Vizag rose to 29, with active cases being nine. The son and a grand-daughter of a 56-year-old infectee from Dandu Bazaar area, have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment in GITAM Hospital.

The son, a water purifier technician, reportedly had gone to some houses in HB Colony and Sujathanagar on work purpose. Also, an eight-member committee is expected to take a call on whether a 62-year-old Covid victim died of the virus or due to his kidney ailment Meanwhile, how a woman from Seetannagardens, who tested positive on Thursday, was infected was not clear yet. Her 66-year-old husband, a kidney patient, died while treatment on April 20. Five members of her family were sent to quarantine camps where they tested negative twice. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
King George Hospital Visakhapatnam coronavirus KGH KGH nurse
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp