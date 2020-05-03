STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant workers leave for Kurnool

District authorities made arrangements to send around 6,100 migrant workers from Kurnool district, who came here in search of livelihood, to their native places.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities made arrangements to send around 6,100 migrant workers from Kurnool district, who came here in search of livelihood, to their native places. They were working in chilli fields at Parchur, Inkollu, Karamchedu, Yaddanapudi, Korisapadu, J Panguluru and Martur mandals.

APSRTC has allocated 265 buses for migrant workers from Kurnool to send them to their native places and the first batch of buses left on Saturday night. For the migrant workers of other places, APSRTC has arranged 20 buses. Authorities are providing hand sanitisers, food packets and water bottles in all the buses.

Around 17,000 migrant workers were stranded in the district after the lockdown was imposed. Among them, around 10,000 migrant workers belong to Odisha, Rajasthan, Chhattisghar, Tamil Nadu and Bihar. They work here in granite quarries and other related industrial units situated in and around Chimakurthy.

Up to Saturday, around 6,500 workers from other States contacted local police station regarding their transportation arrangements.As per the directions of the Centre, the State government is coordinating with respective State governments. APSRTC Prakasam region officials have made 285 buses available to transport the migrant workers to various places.

Toll free number
District administration has established a toll free number 1077 to facilitate transport and other arrangements for the migrant workers / stranded students/ tourists

Comments

