Naidu hails lockdown 3.0, writes to Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks to check the spread of coronavirus, TDP supremo N has appealed to the former to continue the restrictions effectively for eradicating the silent killer. At the same time, the former chief minister appealed to the Prime Minister to give relaxations to business organisations and government offices for initiating a steady economic recovery.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Naidu described the lockdown 3.0 as a “farsighted and synergetic” step to help the people of India tide over the unprecedented crisis. “Allowing the overseas exports of hydroxychloroquine demonstrates your vision, statesmanship and passion for universal brotherhood and wellbeing. The compliance of quarantine and lockdown orders voluntarily by the citizens is a testament to the trust they have reposed in you and your relentless efforts to combat the virus,” he said.

The TDP chief felt that to fully exterminate the virus from society, the choice would begin with an aggressive and focused campaign not only to flatten but also crush the curve. “To achieve this goal, I suggest the following actions: Establish a command, control centre at the Central level for synergistic collaborations with the States and UTs for effective implementation of the lockdown. Ensure uninterrupted supplies of personal protective equipment to the needy States. Keep the hospitals, both in the public and private ones, prepared to accommodate maximum Covid-19 patients. Make available millions of diagnostic test kits,” Naidu said.