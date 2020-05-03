Ready to face arrest, will consult CM: Kovur MLA

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Fresh row erupted over a programme, in which essential commodities were distributed in Buchireddypalem of Nellore district, after Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar questioned the rationale behind the district collector serving notice on six officials for participating in the event, along with the MLA, organised on April 10. Collector MV Seshagiri Babu has sought an explanation from the officials within a week.

Participating in a programme at Gummala Dibba in Kovur mandal on Saturday, the YSRC MLA said he had invited ZP CEO, Nellore RDO, special officer, Buchireddypalem tahsildar, MPDO and municipal commissioner to participated in the event meant for distribution of essentials to the poor during lockdown.

“SP Bhaskar Bhushan had recommended action against these six senior officials after which the district collector served notices on them.

I clarify that I had invited them to participate in the event... I will bring the issue to the notice of the CM,” the MLA added. Prasanna Kumar Reddy questioned why were the SP and the collector confining themselves to their office rooms and ‘failing’ to visit the field even when thousands of employees were working in life-threatening situation. “If the administration strongly feels that action should be initiated against me, I am ready to face arrest.” It may be noted that the MLA and seven of his followers were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC on April 11.