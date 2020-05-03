STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ready to face arrest, will consult CM: Kovur MLA

Collector MV Seshagiri Babu has sought an explanation from the officials within a week. 

Published: 03rd May 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Fresh row erupted over a programme, in which essential commodities were  distributed in Buchireddypalem of Nellore district, after Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar questioned the rationale behind the district collector serving notice on six officials for participating in the event, along with the MLA, organised on April 10. Collector MV Seshagiri Babu has sought an explanation from the officials within a week. 

Participating in a programme at Gummala Dibba in Kovur mandal on Saturday, the YSRC MLA said he had invited ZP CEO, Nellore RDO, special officer, Buchireddypalem tahsildar, MPDO and municipal commissioner to participated in the event meant for distribution of essentials to the poor during lockdown.
“SP Bhaskar Bhushan had recommended action against these six senior officials after which the district collector served notices on them.

I clarify that I had invited them to participate in the event... I will bring the issue to the notice of the CM,” the MLA added. Prasanna Kumar Reddy questioned why were the SP and the collector confining themselves to their office rooms and ‘failing’ to visit the field even when thousands of employees were working in life-threatening situation. “If the administration strongly feels that action should be initiated against me, I am ready to face arrest.” It may be noted that the MLA and seven of his followers were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp