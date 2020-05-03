STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up quarantine centres with 1 lakh beds, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to set up quarantine facilities with a bed strength of 10 to 15 in every village secretariat, which will be taken as a unit. 
While reviewing measures being implemented to combat Covid-19 in the State on Saturday, he asked them to arrange at least 1 lakh beds, besides providing food, water and other basic facilities to the quarantine centres.

The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), Anganwadis and panchayats were asked to implement the corona preventive measures across the State with coordination. He ordered the officials to modify at least 500 RTC buses into mobile vans for the supply of essential commodities to people and equip them with freezers to store milk, curd, eggs, fruits and other perishables.

He also instructed the officials to issue passes to only one person in a house in containment zones to buy essential commodities during lockdown. Moreover, doctors, ANMs, Asha workers and medicines should be made available with the mobile unit. Based on guidelines issued by the Centre on further extension of lockdown, the Chief Minister directed the officials to identify containment zones and prepare a procedure to be followed, besides issuing Standard Operating Procedure.

Supply of essentials
About 500 RTC buses will be modified into mobile vans for the supply of essential commodities to people 

Safe return for migrants 
CM Jagan and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Saturday discussed steps for safe return of migrant workers stranded in the two States to their respective hometowns

