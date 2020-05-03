Share migrants' data: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to EAM Jaishankar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Expecting thousands of migrants from the State to return from Gulf countries once the Centre lifts restrictions on international travel, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday sent a letter to Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting him to direct the Indian embassies in different countries to smoothen the process of registration and share data with the respective states to help them prepare better for the quarantine of the incoming people.

“All states including AP will be better prepared and equipped if the data of the incoming migrants is shared by Embassies through the Ministry of External Affairs with the State governments well in advance of their arrival,” Jagan said. Pointing out that there was a massive turnout of migrant workers at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on April 29, he said they had rushed to register themselves within the deadline of April 30 and were put to a lot of inconvenience.

He raised the plight of migrant workers in Kuwait, which has announced an amnesty programme to repatriate overstaying migrants to their respective countries by waiving off immigration fines and providing travel costs. “I am told, currently, registrations for Exit Clearance of the individuals who over stayed in Kuwait are in progress. The same process is likely to be adopted by other Gulf countries to send the migrants. In addition, job losses in Gulf countries due to this (coronavirus) crisis will exacerbate influx of returnees to India once international flights are resumed,” the Chief Minister said.